Rain Today LIVE udpdates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over next two days

Rain News LIVE updates: In Himachal Pradesh, which has been the state most severely affected by this year's monsoon rains, at least 71 people lost their lives in incidents related to heavy rainfall over the past three days, news agency ANI reported. According to data from the state disaster management, 1,762 houses suffered complete damage, and 8,952 houses were partially damaged due to the ongoing downpours. Additionally, this monsoon season has witnessed 113 landslides.

SDRF team rescuing people in Dehradun district’s Raiwala area where Song River is in spate in Uttarakhand. (Hindustan Times)

Certain low-lying areas in parts of Punjab experienced flooding due to elevated water levels in the Sutlej and Beas rivers, caused by incessant rain in the hills. The National Disaster Response Force, along with the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), has been deployed for rescue operations in regions affected by floods.

In Uttarakhand, almost 300 pilgrims were rescued on Wednesday after being stranded since Monday along the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple. This situation arose due to a bridge collapse in the rain-affected Rudraprayag district.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Telangana is likely to encounter widespread rainfall over the next three days – August 18, 19, and 20.