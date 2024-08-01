Rain Today Live Updates: Many feared dead in Himachal cloudburst; waterlogged Delhi sees chaos

Rain Today Live Updates: IMD has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts for Thursday. (ANI)

Rain Today Live Updates: Two people died and more than 50 have been reported missing in Samej area of ​​Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh following cloud burst incidents in the Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have commenced....Read More

Parts of North India to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department with Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places for all Himachal Pradesh districts for Thursday.

Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, according to IMD predictions. Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced late night that schools in the capital shall remain closed on Thursday following heavy rain on Wednesday.

Parts of Delhi NCR have been reported to be waterlogged and earlier a woman and her child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi following heavy rainfall.

In Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, a house collapsed due to the heavy downpour and total of five fire tender were rushed to the site reported news agency ANI.

In Uttarakhand, red alert has been issued in Dehradun, Teri Garhwal, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts by the Regional Met office with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in the region accompanied by thunderstorm. A yellow alert has been issued in the rest of the districts by the IMD. The state is set to receive heavy rain till August 3.