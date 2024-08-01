Rain Today Live Updates: Many feared dead in Himachal cloudburst; waterlogged Delhi sees chaos
Rain Today Live Updates: Two people died and more than 50 have been reported missing in Samej area of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh following cloud burst incidents in the Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have commenced....Read More
ALSO READ | 1 dead, 28 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh; rescue operation on
Parts of North India to receive very heavy rainfall on Thursday, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department with Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places for all Himachal Pradesh districts for Thursday.
Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, according to IMD predictions. Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced late night that schools in the capital shall remain closed on Thursday following heavy rain on Wednesday.
Parts of Delhi NCR have been reported to be waterlogged and earlier a woman and her child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi following heavy rainfall.
ALSO READ | Delhi rain: Schools to remain closed today amid heavy waterlogging, traffic congestion
In Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, a house collapsed due to the heavy downpour and total of five fire tender were rushed to the site reported news agency ANI.
In Uttarakhand, red alert has been issued in Dehradun, Teri Garhwal, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts by the Regional Met office with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in the region accompanied by thunderstorm. A yellow alert has been issued in the rest of the districts by the IMD. The state is set to receive heavy rain till August 3.
Rain Today Live Updates: Death toll due to cloud burst incidents climb to three in Himachal Pradesh
Rain Today Live Updates: Three were killed and 40 went missing after two separate incident of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh. The rain washed away many houses and roads and damaged two hydro power projects, an official told PTI.
Rain Today Live Updates: Private school wall collapses in Delhi due to rainfall on Wednesday, damaged parked vehicles
Rain Today Live Updates: 10 people died in landslides in Uttarakhand says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Rain Today Live Updates: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters, “It has rained a lot since last night. Around 10 people have lost their lives due to landslides. Roads have been damaged, and bridges have collapsed. Restoration work is going on. Char Dham Yatra is also underway so we are trying to make urgent arrangements for the safety of pilgrims.”
Rain Today Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh CM holds meeting with officials regarding rescue operations
Rain Today Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh CM holds meeting with officials regarding rescue operations in Samej area where more than 50 people are missing and two bodies have been recovered so far after a cloudburst
Rain Today Live Updates: Roads in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand washed out due to heavy rains
Rain Today Live Updates: Several roads in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand were washed out due to river erosion and hill cracking caused by heavy downpour and cloud burst in the state, informed the Rudraprayag police in a social media post on X. The police requested pilgrims to postpone their Kedarnath Dham Yatra
Rain Today Live Updates: More than 40 reported missing in Himachal pradesh says Minister Jagat Singh Negi
Rain Today Live Updates: “ So far 36 people have been reported missing in Samej area of Shimla district. Similarly, 8 people are missing in Tikken area of Mandi, 2 bodies have been recovered, 1 is injured,” Minister Jagat Singh Negi told ANI.