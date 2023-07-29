Delhi, Noida and Gurugram wake up to heavy rain, more showers likely: Updates

Parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram woke up to heavy rain on Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital would receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road amid heavy rains in Gurugram on Friday.(ANI)

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) said, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (UP).”

It added that the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Burari, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Tughlakabad, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Loni Dehat), Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Saturday are expected to settle around 34 and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

An IMD official told news agency PTI that there would be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in the city.

On Friday, Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar received rainfall and parts of the city, including Jasola and Okhla, saw overcast skies, with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 34.3 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, the IMD said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity level oscillated between 90 and 72 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 71, in the 'satisfactory' category, around 8:40am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

