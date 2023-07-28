Heavy rainfall across India: IMD issues forecast for next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a weather forecast stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur over several parts across India on Friday including parts of Telangana, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Gujarat and Karnataka. A view of a waterlogged street after incessant rainfall, in Navsari on Friday. (ANI Photo)

On Friday and Saturday, areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall are, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The IMD issued a weather bulletin on Friday detailing the forecast across India over the next five days.

On Saturday (July 29), heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Jharkhand and Konkan.

The Met department also issued a flash flood warning for Saturday in areas of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. It said, “Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & lowlying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours.”

The IMD forecast stated that thunderstorm with lightning was likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For July 30 to September 1, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra.

Issuing agriculture advisory, the IMD said that excess water from crop fields should be drained out to avoid water stagnation. The weather department also said that transplanting of rice and finger millet in Konkan, Maharashtra and Telangana should be postponed.

Further, the IMD said that sowing of cotton, groundnut, castor and redgram should also be postponed in Telangana.

Impact expected due to very heavy rainfall

The IMD said that due to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Sikkim expected impacts were flooding of roads and rivers, waterlogging and traffic congestions.

It also said that there were possibilities of damage roads and vulnurable structures.

There is also a possibility of landslides or mudslides in the hilly areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON