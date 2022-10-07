Rainfall expected to continue in parts of north, central India

Rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh till October 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday as a low-pressure area was over the west-central Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas.

IMD said the area was likely to become less marked in the next two days while a trough was running from the cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood to north Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels and was likely to persist until Monday.

It said intense rain spells were expected in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh from October 8 for two to three days. IMD added heavy rainfall was likely in most parts of east and northeast India over the next three to four days.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 6th–10th; east Uttar Pradesh during 6th–8th, 10th, and 11th; Haryana on 8th & 9th; east Rajasthan during 07th-9th and west Madhya Pradesh during 6th-09th,” the IMD said.