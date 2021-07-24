Rainfall intensity to decrease along western coast in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the intensity of the rainfall along the western coast of India may decrease over the next 24 hours bringing relief to rain-battered Maharashtra and Goa. The IMD in its bulletin also said that the rainfall activity will increase from July 25 over the north Indian plains and hills from July 25.

“Further reduction in rainfall intensity is very likely along the west coast, including Konkan, Goa and adjoining interior Maharashtra, during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will most likely continue over the west coast including Maharashtra on July 24 followed by isolated heavy rainfall, IMD said.

The forecast comes as a relief for people in Maharashtra which has seen more than 10 deaths in the last 48 hours and extensive loss to property. The rains have also submerged villages and essential roads and highways. Gujarat will receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls until July and will reduce rainfall after that. East Rajasthan is likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls till July 26 and is likely to reduce thereafter.

Rainfall activity will increase in north India from July 25. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) likely over Uttarakhand during July 25-28; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during July 26-28, and Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh on July 27 and 28,” the IMD said. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 27 and July 28.

