Rainfall likely in south India until Sunday

Rainfall was likely in Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry until Sunday as a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast was expected to become more marked during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The low-pressure area was likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on Saturday morning. “Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala between November 12 [Friday] and November 13 [Saturday],” IMD said.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was expected across south India.

Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) was also expected in southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh until Saturday. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the same period,” IMD said.