Rainfall to continue in northwest India

Widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain thunderstorms or lightning was likely in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Isolated very heavy rainfall was likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh, it added.

IMD said a western disturbance was affecting the Western Himalayan region while a cyclonic circulation was over northeast Rajasthan and the neighbourhood. A trough was running from the northeast Arabian Sea to northeast Rajasthan across Gujarat and from Kerala to Marathwada across Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels.

Another cyclonic circulation was lying over central parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Above-normal rain was being recorded particularly in northwest India under the influence of these systems.

Delhi recorded its second good air day of the year on Sunday, with intermittent rain lowering the Air Quality Index to 47. The city recorded its first good air day on September 16.

