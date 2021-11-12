Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Rains continue to lash Bengaluru, cloudy and damp conditions prevail

File photo: A man walks through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Chennai. (REUTERS)
File photo: A man walks through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Chennai. (REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 01:04 PM IST
BySharan Poovanna

Rains continued across several parts of Bengaluru on Friday as cloudy and damp conditions prevailed across India’s technology capital. Light to moderately heavy rains continued for over 24 hours across Bengaluru. Similar conditions are expected to continue for the next couple of days, the IMD said.

“Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain are very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 20 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively,” the Indian Meteorological Department-Bengaluru said in its forecast for the next 24 hours.

The depression-like conditions in Bengaluru continue. In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, several parts remained inundated due to heavy downpour, bringing life and livelihood in the metropolitan city to a standstill.

Bengaluru received a maximum of 19 mm of rain, the IMD said. Monitoring stations near the Bengaluru International airport recorded 10.4 mm of rain while it was around 15.6 mm near Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) area, according to the observations recorded by the IMD at 8.30 am on Friday.

Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka have been at the receiving end of unseasonal rains all through October and November.

The persistent rains led to waterlogging in several localities of Bengaluru, there were reports of power outages in several neighbourhoods.

