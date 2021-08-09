Rains lash Uttarakhand; state reports 53 % more rainfall in last 24 hours

Heavy rains lashed many districts in Uttarakhand, with the state reporting over 53 % more rainfall than the long-term average for previous 24 hours from Monday 8.30am. The state received 18.9mm rain in this period against the average of 12.3mm.

Dehradun and US Nagar received heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period. Dehradun recorded 33.9 mm rainfall, with a departure of 111 %, while US Nagar district reported 22.6mm rainfall, with a departure of 254 % from the average. Other districts which reported heavy rainfall were Haridwar (14.8 mm, a departure of 32 %), Uttarkashi (22 mm, 104 % departure), Chamoli (20.2 mm, 96 % departure) and Bageshwar (25.9 mm, 152 % departure)

Overall, Uttarakhand has so far received 2 % excess rainfall this monsoon, compared to deficient monsoon last year. Since June 1, the state has reported 721.7mm rainfall against a normal of around 708mm, thus registering a departure of 2 %.

Rains continued to disrupt normal life and affected the movement of people in many areas of the state. Many areas reported waterlogging and water level rose in many rivers and rivulets.

India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) Dehradun centre has warned of heavy rainfall with intense spells likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts.

It said there is a possibility of medium or major landslides and road blockages in hills and a significant increase in water level in rivulets and rivers and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 35-year-old Bhairaiv Singh who had slipped and injured himself while going for fishing to a local river in Pithoragarh on Saturday night. The team used ropes and a stretcher to rescue the man who originally hails from Nepal. The man was taken to the hospital right after the rescue operation.