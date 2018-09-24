Rains LIVE: Six killed in J&K and Himachal Pradesh, schools closed in Punjab
Many roads, including several national highways, have been blocked due to landslides across Himachal Pradesh. Follow live updates here.
5:15pm IST
Snowfall in Keylong
5:12pm IST
Babeli Nature Park flooded
5:10pm IST
Rains could damage crops: Experts
4:55pm IST
Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand hit
4:50pm IST
Tremors felt in Himachal
4:45pm IST
Watch: IAF rescues two people stranded in Mandi during floods
4:25pm IST
Sukhna lake’s floodgates opened
4:20pm IST
Heavy rains, snow expected in Himachal
4:15pm IST
Schools closed in Punjab
4:10pm IST
Mandi stranded
4:05pm IST
People asked not to go near rivers
4:00pm IST
Landslides block roads
Heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh killing six people and blocking roads, officials said on Monday.
At least five people were killed in a landslide in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. A man was feared dead after he was swept away in a swollen rivulet in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and five people were reported missing after their car was washed away in Manali.
Many roads including several national highways have been blocked due to landslides across the state. The tourist town of Manali has been cut off after an overflowing Beas river submerged roads after torrential rain during the last 24 hours. Here are the live updates:
Snowfall in Keylong
Keylong in HimachalPradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district receives fresh snowfall.
Babeli Nature Park flooded
Visuals from Babeli Nature Park in Kullu following heavy and incessant rainfall in the region.
Rains could damage crops: Experts
Incessant rains in Punjab and Haryana could cause damage to kharif crops and dip in their yield, farm experts say.
Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand hit
Incessant rains lash Uttarakhand affecting the ‘chardham yatra’ with roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines blocked by landslide rubble in the hills.
Tremors felt in Himachal
Moderate intensity earthquake felt in Himachal’s Sirmaur district, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported.
Watch: IAF rescues two people stranded in Mandi during floods
Sukhna lake’s floodgates opened
For the first time in a decade, two of Sukhna lake’s floodgates have been opened after incessant rain in Chandigarh.
Heavy rains, snow expected in Himachal
Rains continue to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh. IMD director says, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in central and western districts of the state. Higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur expected to receive snowfall.”
Schools closed in Punjab
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announces closure of all schools in the state on Tuesday (September 25) in view of incessant rains and the looming flood threat.
Mandi stranded
Streets waterlogged following heavy and incessant rainfall in Himachal’s Mandi district.
People asked not to go near rivers
Water levels in the rivers have risen. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Following heavy rainfall alert for today, we have appealed to people to stay indoors and not to go near the rivers: R Thakur, DC, Mandi, tells ANI.
Landslides block roads
Roads blocked at Wangtoo and Tapti due to landslides in Himachal’s Kinnaur district, restoration work underway, reports ANI.
