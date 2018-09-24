Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 24, 2018
LIVE BLOG

Rains LIVE: Six killed in J&K and Himachal Pradesh, schools closed in Punjab

Many roads, including several national highways, have been blocked due to landslides across Himachal Pradesh. Follow live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 24, 2018 17:13 IST
highlights

Heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh killing six people and blocking roads, officials said on Monday.

At least five people were killed in a landslide in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. A man was feared dead after he was swept away in a swollen rivulet in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and five people were reported missing after their car was washed away in Manali.

Many roads including several national highways have been blocked due to landslides across the state. The tourist town of Manali has been cut off after an overflowing Beas river submerged roads after torrential rain during the last 24 hours. Here are the live updates:

5:15pm IST

Snowfall in Keylong

Keylong in HimachalPradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district receives fresh snowfall.

5:12pm IST

Babeli Nature Park flooded

Visuals from Babeli Nature Park in Kullu following heavy and incessant rainfall in the region.

5:10pm IST

Rains could damage crops: Experts

Incessant rains in Punjab and Haryana could cause damage to kharif crops and dip in their yield, farm experts say.

4:55pm IST

Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand hit

Incessant rains lash Uttarakhand affecting the ‘chardham yatra’ with roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines blocked by landslide rubble in the hills.

4:50pm IST

Tremors felt in Himachal

Moderate intensity earthquake felt in Himachal’s Sirmaur district, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported.

4:45pm IST

Watch: IAF rescues two people stranded in Mandi during floods

4:25pm IST

Sukhna lake’s floodgates opened

For the first time in a decade, two of Sukhna lake’s floodgates have been opened after incessant rain in Chandigarh.

4:20pm IST

Heavy rains, snow expected in Himachal

Rains continue to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh. IMD director says, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in central and western districts of the state. Higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur expected to receive snowfall.”

4:15pm IST

Schools closed in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announces closure of all schools in the state on Tuesday (September 25) in view of incessant rains and the looming flood threat.

4:10pm IST

Mandi stranded

Streets waterlogged following heavy and incessant rainfall in Himachal’s Mandi district.

4:05pm IST

People asked not to go near rivers

Water levels in the rivers have risen. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Following heavy rainfall alert for today, we have appealed to people to stay indoors and not to go near the rivers: R Thakur, DC, Mandi, tells ANI.

4:00pm IST

Landslides block roads

Roads blocked at Wangtoo and Tapti due to landslides in Himachal’s Kinnaur district, restoration work underway, reports ANI.