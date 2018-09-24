Rains LIVE: Six killed in J&K and Himachal Pradesh, schools closed in Punjab

Heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh killing six people and blocking roads, officials said on Monday.

At least five people were killed in a landslide in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. A man was feared dead after he was swept away in a swollen rivulet in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and five people were reported missing after their car was washed away in Manali.

Many roads including several national highways have been blocked due to landslides across the state. The tourist town of Manali has been cut off after an overflowing Beas river submerged roads after torrential rain during the last 24 hours. Here are the live updates:

5:12pm IST Babeli Nature Park flooded Visuals from Babeli Nature Park in Kullu following heavy and incessant rainfall in the region. #HimachalPradesh: Visuals from Babeli Nature Park in Kullu following heavy and incessant rainfall in the region pic.twitter.com/Fcofx4OEyd — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018





5:10pm IST Rains could damage crops: Experts Incessant rains in Punjab and Haryana could cause damage to kharif crops and dip in their yield, farm experts say.





4:55pm IST Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand hit Incessant rains lash Uttarakhand affecting the ‘chardham yatra’ with roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines blocked by landslide rubble in the hills.





4:50pm IST Tremors felt in Himachal Moderate intensity earthquake felt in Himachal’s Sirmaur district, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported.





4:45pm IST Watch: IAF rescues two people stranded in Mandi during floods





4:25pm IST Sukhna lake’s floodgates opened For the first time in a decade, two of Sukhna lake’s floodgates have been opened after incessant rain in Chandigarh.





4:20pm IST Heavy rains, snow expected in Himachal Rains continue to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh. IMD director says, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in central and western districts of the state. Higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur expected to receive snowfall.” Rain continues to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh: Visuals from Shimla. IMD Director says, "heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in central and western districts of the state. Higher reaches of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti & Kinnaur expected to receive snowfall." pic.twitter.com/8FrTFTAj1I — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018





4:15pm IST Schools closed in Punjab Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announces closure of all schools in the state on Tuesday (September 25) in view of incessant rains and the looming flood threat.





4:10pm IST Mandi stranded Streets waterlogged following heavy and incessant rainfall in Himachal’s Mandi district. Mandi: Streets waterlogged following heavy and incessant rainfall in the district. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/J0KHbb7PcB — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018





4:05pm IST People asked not to go near rivers Water levels in the rivers have risen. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Following heavy rainfall alert for today, we have appealed to people to stay indoors and not to go near the rivers: R Thakur, DC, Mandi, tells ANI.



