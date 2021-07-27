Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe police custody ends today in alleged pornography case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raj Kundra and 10 others have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the creation of porn films and publishing them through mobile apps.(File Photo)

The police custody of Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his IT head Ryan Thorpe, arrested in connection with an alleged pornography case will end on Tuesday. A magistrate's court in Mumbai on July 23 extended their police custody till Tuesday.

The police earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material, news agency PTI reported.

The police claimed that they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into. "This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," Mumbai Police told the court, according to news agency ANI.

On July 20, the Mumbai Police said that they have arrested Kundra and 10 others for their alleged involvement in the creation of porn films and publishing them through mobile apps. Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement that Kundra appears to be "the key conspirator." "We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Nagrale said.

Maharashtra's anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said on Thursday that it has received four emails alleging that Kundra even bribed Mumbai Police officials with 25 lakh to avoid arrest.

Kundra had a tie-up with a London-based company involved in streaming pornographic content through Hotshots, a mobile app, joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said.

The case was registered with Mumbai Police's crime branch in February this year about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.

