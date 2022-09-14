Raj Thackeray demands probe into how Vedanta-Foxconn goes to Gujarat; ‘not good sign'

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday demanded a probe into how the Vedanta-Foxconn deal went to Gujarat instead of Maharashtra and said Maharashtra was the priority of the investors but the deal reaching Gujarat is serious and not a good sign. "We should go beyond politics and look at this issue," the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief tweeted.

A blame game started in Maharashtra after Vedanta and Taiwanese electronic giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up a ₹1.54 lakh crore semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in Gujarat.

हा प्रकार गंभीर आहे. म्हणूनच ह्या विषयाची सखोल चौकशी व्हायलाच हवी. महाराष्ट्र हे गुंतवणूकदारांच्या प्राधान्यक्रमाचं राज्य होतं. अशा राज्यातून गुंतवणुकीचा उलटा प्रवास सुरु होणं हे चांगलं लक्षण नाही. राजकारणाच्या पलीकडे जाऊन ह्या विषयाकडे बघायला हवं. — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 13, 2022

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said he was shocked over the development as the new Maharashtra government was claiming the credit of bringing the project to Maharashtra, though the deal was almost final under Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government. "New dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this to Maharashtra, but it seems intent/ commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra. Our MVA Govt had brought this to final stage," Aaditya tweeted.

Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the 'Ed sarkar' in Maharashtra handed it over to Gujarat. "MVA Industries Minister Sh. Subhash Desai ji & Environment Minister Sh Aaditya Thackeray had initiated the discussion upto the final stage. The government fell and the ‘ED’ sarkar claimed credit for it & used it for PR news in July. Now in September handed it over to Gujarat," the MP tweeted.

Raj Thackeray questioned how the project which was supposed to be set up at Pune escaped Maharashtra. "Maharashtra was the priority state for investors. It is not a good sign that the investment reversed from Maharashtra. We should go beyond politics and look at this issue," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON