Raj Thackeray's 1st reaction after Uddhav's exit: 'When one mistakes luck as...'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief and Uddhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray on Thursday reacted to the political situation of the state in a veiled jibe at Uddhav. "The day a person mistakes his good fortune to be his accomplishment, the downfall begins from that very day," Raj Thackeray's tweet read. The post was published in Marathi, English and Hindi. What Raj Thackeray hinted in his cryptic tweet is that the CM's chair which Uddhav Thackeray got stitching an alliance with the Congress and the NCP was just by the stroke of luck and nothing that Uddhav accomplished. Also Read: Rebel Sena MLAs now say 'we are not backstabbers'; hurting Uddhav never a plan

In 2005, Raj Thackeray himself put up a rebellion against party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray as he left the party following an ongoing power struggle between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. Though similarities between that rebellion and the one foisted by Eknath Shinde have been drawn again and again, this one dented Sena much more as the party has been in power.

Following a week-long drama which took place in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced his resignation after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test Governor BS Koshyari ordered for Thursday.

As Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are finalising the seat-sharing and the portfolio details, the role of Raj Thackeray becomes significant as his party too took part in the 'real Sena' debate by creating a row over the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row. Raj Thackeray had threatened the government to remove loudspeakers from mosques and all other religious places and the issue snowballed into a major controversy travelling far and beyond Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON