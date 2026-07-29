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Rajasthan: 4-yr-old girl sexually assaulted inside school washroom, say police

Her family took her to a private hospital where a doctor, in its preliminary examination reportedly suspected sexual assault

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 17:05:54 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Monday in a private school washroom in Makrana town of Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman district, police said.

Circle officer Vicky Nagpal said a case was registered, and the investigation is underway. (Representative Photo)
Circle officer Vicky Nagpal said a case was registered, and the investigation is underway. (Representative Photo)

According to police, the child, after returning home, complained of severe stomach pain. Her family took her to a private hospital where a doctor, in its preliminary examination reportedly suspected sexual assault. Her family registered a complaint at the Parbatsar police station.

Circle officer Vicky Nagpal said a case was registered, and the investigation is underway.

In the first information report (FIR), the girl’s mother said that her daughter mentioned an “uncle” who took her to the washroom, molested her and attempted to assault her.

As the news spread among the locals on Tuesday night, a large number of people protested outside the school, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They also blocked a nearby road for some time.

Also Read:Police arrest 61-year-old for sexual assault of two minor sisters

Nagpal, Makrana station house officer Pankaj Kumar and police team reached the scene to clear the road blockade.

Nagpal said that police teams are formed to trace the accused, adding that further legal action will be taken based on the medical examination and other evidence collected during the investigation.

He said the government must seek the strictest possible punishment for the accused through a fast-track court while providing full protection and support to the victim’s family.

Gehlot also said ensuring the safety of girls is the government’s foremost responsibility and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government failed to create an environment where parents feel secure sending their daughters to school.

 
sexual assault
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