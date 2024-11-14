Rajasthan: 60 hurt as poll candidate’s backers attack cops sent to arrest him

At least 60 people were injured when supporters of independent assembly by-poll candidate Naresh Meena allegedly torched vehicles and threw stones at a police team that was sent to arrest him for slapping a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Samrawata in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, inspector general (Ajmer range) Om Prakash said on Thursday. The scene of the violence. (PTI)

Prakash said Meena fled the spot and that they were searching for him. He added eight police personnel were among those injured. Meena said at least 60 people have been arrested for the violence.

The Opposition Congress suspended Meena after he filed his nomination as an independent candidate when he was denied the ticket.

On Wednesday, Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary when he went to speak to a group of people in Samrawata boycotting the polling demanding inclusion of their area under the jurisdiction of the Uniara tehsil instead of Deoli, 80 kilometres away.

Meena, who joined the protesters, also alleged his election symbol was blurred intentionally on the voting machine. “When Chaudhary along with a police force arrived on the spot and was trying to pacify the people, Meena suddenly slapped him,” said a second police officer.

A video of the incident purportedly showed Meena pulling Chaudhary’s collars and slapping him even as police were trying to stop him. Meena was also heard abusing the police.

The Rajasthan Administrative Service Officers Association demanded Meena’s immediate arrest, warning a boycott of work if action was not taken.

Police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said Meena’s supporters accused the police of blocking food packets sent for the protesters when they went to arrest him after the voting finished. “They surrounded the police team and started throwing stones. Meena came to speak to one of the officers when he was detained. But he fled while his supporters attacked police.”

Additional police forces were deployed in the area and tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd.

Meena maintained he offered to surrender. “The police should investigate the matter fairly. They tortured my supporters. The SDM did wrong and I slapped him.”