Rajasthan assembly election: Congress releases second list, fields another 43 candidates

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2023 08:27 PM IST

Rajastan will go to single-phase polls on November 25. The counting will be done on December 3.

Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates to contest the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election. The list featured senior party leaders Govind Ram Meghwal and Prasadi Lal Meena among 43 candidates. On Saturday, the party released it first list of 33 candidates which had chief minister Ashok Gehlot's name as well as his former deputy Sachin Pilot amid reports of rift within the Congress' Rajasthan unit virtually bifurcating it into two camps. Four members from Pilot's camp found their names in the first list.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(PTI)

Among other Congress leaders, the second list has names Vishvendra Singh, Raghu Sharma and Sanyam Lodha. In the previous list, the party fielded senior leaders CP Joshi, Govind Singh Dotasara and Krishna Poonia.

Here is the second list:

The upcoming election is believeed to be crucial for the Congress, as the party seeks to hold fast its its position in the state, which is likely to get complicated by the disagreement between Gehlot and Pilot. However, both the senior leaders are seemingly headed for reconciliation after several attempts of discussions in the presence of senior leaders in Delhi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
congress rajasthan assembly election
