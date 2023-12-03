Rajasthan assembly election results 2023: BJP lead crosses half-way mark, Congress trails behind

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party's lead in Rajasthan has crossed the half-way mark. The Congress is giving a tough fight to the BJP with a lead in over 80 seats. The BJP is leading in over 105 seats. Most of the exit polls had given an edge to BJP in Rajasthan. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had, however, said that his party would eventually win the polls.

Jodhpur: Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections underway, at a centre in Jodhpur, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP is also leading in Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, the gap between the BJP and the Congress is narrow; the JP Nadda-led party is in the lead. In Telangana, the Congress has consolidated its lead against K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the Election Commission, the BSP and RLD were ahead in one seat each.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Kota north, Prahlad Gunjal, said his party was going to form the government.

"Rajasthan has given the mandate and the picture will become clear in sometime," he said.

When asked who will be the CM, he said, "This will be decided by the party high command. We have big leaders like Vasundhara Raje and we need not bring from outside."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1862 candidates are in the fray in Rajasthan's 199 seats.

Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi said Ashok Gehlot's misgovernance and injustice will lose.

"The public will bless the BJP with a complete majority. Misgovernance and injustice will lose; Good governance and justice will prevail," Rajasthan BJP chief told ANI on Sunday.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, however, was still hopeful.

Three exit polls suggested the BJP would win the polls, two showed the Congress would lose.

Rajasthan is currently ruled by the Congress.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON