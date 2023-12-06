‘Rajasthan bandh’ called today over Karni Sena chief's murder; Gehlot reduced security: BJP

Two days after the Congress lost to the BJP in the Rajasthan assembly election, a political slugfest started over the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi who was shot dead in his home in Jaipur on Tuesday. Karni Sena called Rajasthan bandh on Wednesday over the murder while the BJP which is going to form the government in the state claimed that it was a "revenge plan" of the Congress after losing the state. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala shared a video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi saying that police had input about his security threat but Congress CM Ashok Gehlot reduced his security. A video grab from the CCTV footage of Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh's murder in Jaipur on Tuesday. (ANI)

Karni Sena chief's murder caught on camera: Here's what happened

1. Three bike-borne men came to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's house in Jaipur on Tuesday and fired bullets at him.

2. The shootout incident was caught on the CCTV camera and the footage surfaced on social media.

3. One of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries as he retaliated. One of the three attackers died in the cross-firing. He was gunned down by his accomplices though police initially said the attacker died from the firing by Gogamedi's security guards.

4. On December 3 as the election results came out and the incumbent Congress lost to the BJP, Gogamedi wrote on X that Congress lost because of ignoring Karni Sena.

5. Rajasthan Police said Rohit Godara gang took responsibility for the murder. Gangster Rohit Godara is closely associated with Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

6. Gogamedi's supporters have called for a bandh on Wednesday in protest over the killing and threatened a statewide shutdown if action is not taken on the matter.

7. All prominent political leaders of the state including Congress's Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, BJP's Vasundhara Raje, Rajyavardhan Rathore, condemned the killing that took place at a time when the formation of a new government under the BJP was awaited. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called it the 'return of jungle raj' as soon as the BJP came to power.

8. The BJP has not yet announced any name for the chief minister's post and said the caretaker government in the state was still under the Congress.

9. Shehzad Poonawala on December 3 claimed his 'Congress sources' informed him that the Congress was planning an all-out revenge against Rajasthan by 'manufacturing and concocting fake and manufactured stories and tasking various mafia, anti-social elements to vitiate the atmosphere by committing various crimes to show Rajasthan in bad light'.

10. "I just shudder to think what they are upto.. Technically it is still a Congress government but they are going all out in revenge mode!" the BJP leader posted after Gogamedi's murder.