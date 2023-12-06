Rajasthan Bandh today LIVE: Heightened security in Jaipur; shops closed in Ajmer
- Rajasthan Bandh today LIVE: Security has been beefed up amid calls for a state-wide bandh in protest against the murder of Karni Sena chief Gogamedi.
The president of the right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead in his own home in Jaipur. The incident unfolded on Tuesday when three assailants, purportedly affiliated with the Rohit Godara gang, entered Gogamedi's residence in the Shyam Nagar area under the guise of a meeting.
According to reports, the attackers, after engaging in conversation with Gogamedi, opened fire, leading to a retaliatory exchange with the security guards. The chilling incident, captured on CCTV, shows the attackers firing indiscriminately at Gogamedi, who eventually succumbs to the brutal assault. One assailant was killed during the incident, while two managed to escape, prompting a widespread search by law enforcement.
As the tension escalates, Gogamedi's supporters have called for a 'Jaipur bandh' on Wednesday and threatened a statewide shutdown if prompt action is not taken. Protests have erupted in various districts, and the political leaders, including Congress and BJP, have condemned the act.
- Wed, 06 Dec 2023 10:09 AM
Rajasthan Bandh today LIVE: Ajmer shops closed; roads deserted
Shops in Ajmer, Rajasthan, have closed in response to a statewide bandh called by the Rajput community to protest the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's national president, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, in Jaipur.
- Wed, 06 Dec 2023 10:01 AM
Rajasthan Bandh today LIVE: BJP MLA Diya Kumari expresses shock
Rajasthan Bandh today LIVE: Newly elected BJP MLA Diya Kumari expressed shock over the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur, saying 'I don't have words to condemn it.' She claimed that the Congress government had failed in fulfilling Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's request to increase his security, raising questions about the adequacy of security arrangements provided to leaders facing potential threats.