Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty at Jaipur hospital

Tweeting about his health condition on Friday, Gehlot wrote, “Post Covid-19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and angioplasty will be done”
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Video grab of chief minister Ashok Gehlot at the hospital on Friday.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will undergo angioplasty at SMS hospital in Jaipur. Gehlot was taken to a private diagnosic centre after complaining of severe chest pain all of Thursday. He was then taken to the hospital.

Tweeting about his health condition on Friday, Gehlot wrote, "Post Covid-19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and angioplasty will be done."

“I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,” he said.

Gehlot was accompanied by health minister Raghu Sharma, chief whip Mahesh Joshi, MLA Rafiq Khan, and other officials from his office.

