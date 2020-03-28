Rajasthan CM authorises hiring temporary medical staff to fight Covid-19

india

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed district collectors to hire doctors and nursing staff at the local level on an urgent temporary basis to curb the spread of Covid-19 that has now affected over 800 people across the country.

He said that in this hour of crisis, the government has given exemption to the legislators to spend up to 100% of their MLA funds for social welfare and food arrangements for the poor. They will now be able to recommend up to Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh from the MLA fund for medical equipment.

Addressing the officials of the core group and war room, district collectors and Superintendents of Polices through video conferencing, Gehlot said the doctors and nurses treating Covid-19 patients are providing services in the high risk zone. The state government is serious about their safety.

“The HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) medicine should be given to these doctors and nurses coming in direct contact with patients as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization. The sample collection facility to check infection should be available in cities with population up to one lakh. The district collectors can also take the services of retired doctors and nursing workers if needed,” Gehlot said.

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that district collectors should prepare lists of doctors and nursing staff working in private hospitals in their districts so that their services can be availed, if required. He said looking to the need of doctors and nursing staff, AYUSH physicians and nursing staff should also be trained for this task.

Rajasthan has reported 52 cases of infections and two deaths.

He said the number of Covid-19 cases is under control in Rajasthan, but this disease can take frightening form at any time, and to prevent that, the lock-down should be strictly maintained across the state. “Lock down should be taken as a curfew, if you have to take strict action to keep people in their homes, do so. Senior police officers should also go on the streets,” he said.

Gehlot directed the district collectors to conduct a survey of the helpless and destitute people and ensure that the needy people get the help they need. He instructed to provide ready food to the homeless and destitute people and make available ration packets to the needy people through home delivery.

He said that flour mill owners can purchase wheat directly from FCI godowns. The district collector should ensure that the flour reaches consumers at a right price. The CM also ordered to keep a check on black marketing.