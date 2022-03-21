Rajasthan CM Gehlot advises PM Modi to revive 'old pension scheme'

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should revive the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees in the country, following his move to do so.

He said that after the announcement for the revival of OPS in Rajasthan budget, Chhattisgarh government has also declared it will implement the scheme.

“While considering our decision, PM Modi should announce implementation of OPS in the country,” he said.

Replying to a debate on the Rajasthan Appropriation Bill (number 2), 2022 and Rajasthan Finance Bill, 2022, in the house, Gehlot said that the response for the announcement was overwhelming. He said that it was a decision taken on “humanitarian ground”.

The CM made it clear that the OPS will not affect any development.

BJP leaders have been against the OPS and have raised certain doubts on its implementation.

The CM targeted the leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, and citing facts and figures pertaining to financial condition of the state, said that the state government has done “excellent” financial management.

Gehlot said that that it is for the state government to see how the budget announcements are implemented.

“The budget has been presented with a commitment and we will implement it,” he said.

The CM also sought the cooperation of the state BJP leaders in mounting pressure on the central government to give Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national status.

He said that the project was announced by the former BJP government in the state and it will resolve the water problem in 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

Gehlot also attacked the opposition saying that its talent lay in “marketing instead of doing work”.

“Your party has the mastery in working less and doing more marketing whereas our habit is to do work.

“We could bring the country to a place where it is standing today only because we have been engaged in doing work instead of doing marketing,” he said.

On the charges of increase in borrowing, the CM said that borrowing for development work is not a new thing provided there is a capacity to repay, and Rajasthan has the capacity to repay.

He also said that 84.46 per cent of revenue target has been achieved by the state government so far.