Rajasthan educational institutions to reopen from September 1

Schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutes will reopen in Rajasthan with 50% capacity from September 1, the home department said in a notification on Thursday. The schools will be open for Class IX to XII students where online classes will continue for the rest. The educational institutes were closed in view of the second Covid-19 wave in April this year.

The department said all teaching and non-teaching staff should have received at least one vaccine dose. It added the students, who will attend regular classes, will have to submit written consent from their parents and that no student will be forced to attend offline classes. Online classes will continue for those who do not want to attend the regular classes.

No morning assembly will be allowed in schools whereas all other guidelines related to Covid-19 for maintaining social distancing and hygiene will have to be followed.

The state government earlier formed a ministerial committee for holding discussions about the reopening of educational institutes and the decision to reopen them was taken on the basis of its recommendations.