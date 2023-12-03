Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Results 2023 LIVE: Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara seats

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 03, 2023 09:09 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara on December 3.

Rajasthan voted on November 25 to elect its next government, and witnessed an impressive 75.45% voter turnout across 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies. A total of 1,862 candidates contested for the election. This blog will keep you updated with the latest developments in the Rajsamand area constituencies - Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara seats.

Rajasthan election result 2023: Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the Rajasthan assembly elections. (ANI)

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Rajsamand Assembly constituency witnessed 75.70% voter turnout. Out of 2,10,890 registered voters, 159,703 valid votes were cast. BJP’s Kiran Maheshwari emerged victorious in this constituency, surpassing INC’s Narayan Singh Bhati by a margin of 24,623 votes.

Counting is underway for Rajsamand area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
BeawarResult awaited
MertaResult awaited
DeganaResult awaited
JaitaranResult awaited
BhimAbhimanyuINC
KumbhalgarhResult awaited
RajsamandResult awaited
NathdwaraResult awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Rajsamand area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
BeawarShankar Singh RawatBJP
MertaIndira DeviRLTP
DeganaVijaypal MirdhaINC
JaitaranAvinashBJP
BhimSudarshan Singh RawatINC
KumbhalgarhSurendra Singh RathoreBJP
RajsamandKiran MaheshwariBJP
NathdwaraCP JoshiINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:08 AM

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Abhimanyu is leading from Bhim

    Congress candidate Abhimanyu takes early lead from Bhim

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 10:13 PM

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Counting has begun for all Rajsamand constituencies

    Counting has begun for all the constituencies of Rajsamand area- Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara.

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:09 PM

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting begins at 8 am

