Rajasthan Results 2023 LIVE: Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara on December 3.
Rajasthan voted on November 25 to elect its next government, and witnessed an impressive 75.45% voter turnout across 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies. A total of 1,862 candidates contested for the election. This blog will keep you updated with the latest developments in the Rajsamand area constituencies - Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara seats.
In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Rajsamand Assembly constituency witnessed 75.70% voter turnout. Out of 2,10,890 registered voters, 159,703 valid votes were cast. BJP’s Kiran Maheshwari emerged victorious in this constituency, surpassing INC’s Narayan Singh Bhati by a margin of 24,623 votes.
Counting is underway for Rajsamand area constituencies.
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Rajsamand area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Beawar
|Shankar Singh Rawat
|BJP
|Merta
|Indira Devi
|RLTP
|Degana
|Vijaypal Mirdha
|INC
|Jaitaran
|Avinash
|BJP
|Bhim
|Sudarshan Singh Rawat
|INC
|Kumbhalgarh
|Surendra Singh Rathore
|BJP
|Rajsamand
|Kiran Maheshwari
|BJP
|Nathdwara
|CP Joshi
|INC
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:08 AM
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Abhimanyu is leading from Bhim
Congress candidate Abhimanyu takes early lead from Bhim
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 10:13 PM
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Counting has begun for all Rajsamand constituencies
Counting has begun for all the constituencies of Rajsamand area- Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:09 PM
Rajasthan poll results: Counting begins at 8 am