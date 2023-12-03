LiveArya Vaishnavi
Rajasthan results LIVE: Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudamalani, Chohtan seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudamalani, Chohtan on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Barmer area constitutes - Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudamalani, and Chohtan.
Counting is underway for Barmer area constituencies
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Jaisalmer
|Counting to begin
|Sheo
|Counting to begin
|Barmer
|Counting to begin
|Baytoo
|Counting to begin
|Pachpadra
|Counting to begin
|Siwana
|Counting to begin
|Gudamalani
|Counting to begin
|Chohtan (SC)
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Barmer area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Jaisalmer
|Rooparam
|INC
|Sheo
|Ameen Khan
|INC
|Barmer
|Mewaram Jain
|INC
|Baytoo
|Harish Choudhary
|INC
|Pachpadra
|Madan Prajapat
|INC
|Siwana
|Hameer Singh Bhayal
|BJP
|Gudamalani
|Hemaram Choudhary
|INC
|Chohtan (SC)
|Padmaram
|INC
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 12:51 AM
Rajasthan Poll Results 2023: Counting to begin at 8 am