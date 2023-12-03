Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan results LIVE: Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudamalani, Chohtan seats

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 03, 2023 05:40 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudamalani, Chohtan on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Barmer area constitutes - Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudamalani, and Chohtan.

A woman casts her vote inside a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Counting is underway for Barmer area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
JaisalmerCounting to begin
SheoCounting to begin
BarmerCounting to begin
BaytooCounting to begin
PachpadraCounting to begin
SiwanaCounting to begin
GudamalaniCounting to begin
Chohtan (SC)Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Barmer area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
JaisalmerRooparamINC
SheoAmeen KhanINC
BarmerMewaram JainINC
BaytooHarish ChoudharyINC
PachpadraMadan PrajapatINC
SiwanaHameer Singh BhayalBJP
GudamalaniHemaram ChoudharyINC
Chohtan (SC)PadmaramINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 12:51 AM

    Rajasthan Poll Results 2023: Counting to begin at 8 am

