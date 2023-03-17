Rajasthan gets 19 new districts; BJP says ‘personal, political interests’

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced 19 new districts and 3 new divisions in the state and said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the demands of the people. A high-level committee was set up to examine the proposals for the new district creation and based on the final report of the committee, the announcement was made in the Assembly. The decision has been criticised by the BJP as former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the decision has been taken in the political interest and the state will now face several administrative issues.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The new districts of Rajasthan include Anupgarh, Balotara, Beawar, Deeg, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore and Shahpura. Apart from these new districts, the state will get three new division: Banswara, Pali and Sikar.

Vasundhara Raje said the new announcements of the Congess government are just an attempt to filfil their personal political interests for which the entire economic system of Rajasthan will be at stake. People will gave to bear the consequence of the decision for years to come, the BJP leader said. Many important faces have been ignored in the announcementy of the new districts and now people will have to face administrative complications, the BJP leader said.

Rajasthan at present has 33 districts. The last new district in Rajasthan was created 15 years ago by Vasundhara Raje when she made Pratapgarh a district.