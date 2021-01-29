Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel

The Rajasthan government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) by 2 per cent both on petrol and diesel, announced Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

Gehlot also urged the Central government for a reduction in VAT.

"The State govt has reduced VAT by 2% both on petrol & diesel to provide relief to people in #Rajasthan. We expect the central govt would announce a reduction too so that financial burden on common people is reduced," Gehlot tweeted.

For the last three days, petrol is being sold at ₹93.94 per litre and diesel at ₹86.02 per litre in Jaipur.

A value-added tax (VAT) is a type of indirect tax levied on a product whenever value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to the point of sale

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).