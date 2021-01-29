IND USA
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel

ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:28 AM IST
For the last three days, petrol is being sold at 93.94 Per Litre and diesel at 86.02 Per Litre in Jaipur.(Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The Rajasthan government has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) by 2 per cent both on petrol and diesel, announced Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

Gehlot also urged the Central government for a reduction in VAT.

"The State govt has reduced VAT by 2% both on petrol & diesel to provide relief to people in #Rajasthan. We expect the central govt would announce a reduction too so that financial burden on common people is reduced," Gehlot tweeted.

For the last three days, petrol is being sold at 93.94 per litre and diesel at 86.02 per litre in Jaipur.

A value-added tax (VAT) is a type of indirect tax levied on a product whenever value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to the point of sale

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

