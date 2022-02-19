Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to bring in bill to regulate fees of private medical colleges
india news

Rajasthan govt to bring in bill to regulate fees of private medical colleges

The Bill has been prepared to bring uniformity as private medical college fees have a lot of variation. After legal and financial examination, the Bill will be tabled in the house.
A fee regulation committee has been constituted in Rajasthan as per the direction of the Supreme Court, which will decide the fees of private medical colleges. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:44 AM IST
BySachin Saini

To regulate the fees of private medical colleges in the state, the Rajasthan government will bring in a bill called ‘The Rajasthan Private Medical Institution Fixation of Fee Bill’. A draft has been prepared and currently a panel headed by a retired high court judge is studying the fee structure of private universities in other states.

Rajasthan Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said for the determination of the fees of private medical colleges; a fee regulation committee has been constituted as per the direction of the Supreme Court, which will decide the fees of private medical colleges.

He said that the fee determination of private colleges is with related universities because of which a difference of fees has been noticed. The government has prepared a draft bill in which all private colleges irrespective of the fact they are run by private universities or Rajasthan University of Health Sciences – should have a common mechanism of fee determination.

“We have made a committee led by a retired high court judge, which will determine the fees of all the medical colleges,” said Galriya.

RELATED STORIES

The Bill has been prepared to bring uniformity as private medical college fees have a lot of variation. After legal and financial examination, the Bill will be tabled in the house, he said.

A member of the committee constituted by the health department, Dr Sudheer Bhandari, principal SMS Medical College, said the committee will study the fee structure of various private colleges in other states.

He said the need arose as some people felt that these private universities were charging high fees, which the committee would study on logical and practical basis.

The state has six private universities which conduct medical courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP