‘Should get to cross-examine SC judge’: Ex-acting Rajasthan CJ accused of corruption

Sanjiv Prakash Sharma, who recently retired as acting chief justice of the Rajasthan high court, in an interview to HT rejected the allegations levelled against him by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, terming them as “completely fabricated” and driven by “personal jealousy”. Edited excerpts:

How do you respond to Justice Mehta’s allegations?

Justice Sandeep Mehta (L) and Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma (R). (File/rajasthan.nalsa)

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His remarks were those of a layman rather than a Supreme Court judge. Whatever Justice Mehta has said was a deliberate act of conspiracy. To my knowledge, not a single allegation made by him has been found to be true.

What could have prompted him to level allegations against you?

Might be simple professional jealousy. In 2011, both of us were elevated as senior advocates. I was elevated without moving an application; the entire full court selected me to become a senior advocate. He had applied, of course. And I am a first-generation lawyer.. and he comes from a reputed judicial family. Both of us were made senior advocates together, and when the issue came for elevation, he saw to it that I didn’t become (chief justice).

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He (Mehta) described the correspondence as confidential while himself sharing it with the Bar Council along with a press note. This reflected a lack of faith in the chief justice of India.

Justice Mehta has accused you of pressuring other judges by citing your proximity to CJI Surya Kant.

If a function is being held at my place, will I not invite the CJI or receive him? But how can it be claimed that I was close to CJI Surya Kant? On what basis did he (Mehta) presume this? I have not practised with him (Kant). He does not belong to my state. He has only looked at my work in Punjab, when I was chairman of the Chandigarh Judicial Academy. How is he (Mehta) connecting me to the CJI?

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How do you assess the lawyers’ strike against you?

...For 11-and-a-half months into my tenure as the acting CJ, there was not even a single strike in Rajasthan, but he (Mehta) instigated them (lawyers). It doesn’t matter. They didn’t confirm me as chief justice; it was a stroke of luck that I got a chance to be the acting CJ of Rajasthan. And I took it as an opportunity to do something better for Rajasthan.

How has the episode affected you?

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The episode has not saddened me professionally... but it has deeply hurt me personally. I’ve sent a letter to the CJI citing that I should be given an opportunity to cross-examine Justice Mehta. What are his grounds that I have doubtful integrity?