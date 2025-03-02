Menu Explore
Rajasthan: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several areas, CM orders crop damage survey

PTI |
Mar 02, 2025 06:47 AM IST

Rajasthan: Hailstorms hit parts of Jhunjhunu and Tijara on Saturday morning, while cold winds dropped the temperature in Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, and Bharatpur.

As several regions of Rajasthan, including Bharatpur, Churu, and Alwar, witnessed rain along with a hailstorm on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a video conference with various district collectors to discuss the situation.

A view of the hailstone-covered area following a hailstorm, in Churu on Saturday. (ANI)
A view of the hailstone-covered area following a hailstorm, in Churu on Saturday. (ANI)

Sharma sought detailed information from the district collectors regarding the damage caused to crops by the hailstorm in the affected districts.

He also directed the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department to carry out a quick survey in the affected districts to assess the crop damage.

He instructed the district collectors of Sikar, Churu, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, and Khairthal-Tijara to ensure that the survey is completed, and reports are sent promptly.

According to the meteorological department, hailstorms accompanied by rain were recorded in Bharatpur and Dholpur on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Alwar experienced heavy winds and rainfall during the night.

In several areas of Jhunjhunu and Tijara, hailstorms occurred on Saturday morning. At the same time, cold winds in regions like Dausa, Karauli, Alwar and Bharatpur caused a drop in temperatures.

The department said that due to the rainfall and hailstorm, temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Celsius, and some areas experienced fog on Saturday morning.

In Dholpur and Bharatpur, hailstorms and rain were recorded on Saturday evening, leading to waterlogging on the streets. Alwar city also experienced heavy winds accompanied by rain.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, as of 8:30 am on Saturday, Churu recorded 28 mm of rainfall, followed by 18 mm in Jhunjhunu's Chirawa, 14 mm in Malsisar, 13 mm in Buhana, 10 mm in Tijara, and 10 mm in Taranagar (Churu).

Several other places also received below 10 mm of rainfall.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On