Delhi’s minimum temp drops, no further rain forecast: IMD

The Capital’s minimum temperature continued to decline on Saturday, to 16.6°C, due to intermittent rain in isolated parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department said there is no further forecast for rain in the coming days. Delhi residents enjoy the weather on Saturday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded 4.1°C above normal for this time of the year. It was 18.4°C on Friday and 19.5°C on Thursday, the latter being the highest February minimum temperature in 74 years. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature saw a slight increase, reaching 28.6°C—2.5°C above normal and up from 27°C on Friday.

IMD data showed that Safdarjung, Delhi’s representative weather station, recorded 1.8mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30am on Saturday. Other weather stations also recorded light rain: Palam (1mm), Lodhi Road (2.4mm), Ridge (3.6mm), and Ayanagar (1.2mm). No rainfall was recorded after 8.30am.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, said, “The influence of the western disturbance is almost gone, so there is no further forecast for rain. Wind speed will be fairly high in the next two days, somewhere between 20 and 25kmph, and as a result, the minimum temperature might go down. The high wind speed will also keep pollution levels relatively low.”

An IMD official added, “The major cloud mass associated with the western disturbance that was impacting the region started moving away from the northwest on Saturday morning.”

According to the IMD forecast, mainly clear skies are expected on Sunday, with light mist in the early hours. The maximum temperature is projected to be 27-29°C, while the minimum is likely to be 14-16°C on Sunday and 12-14°C on Monday.

Air quality remains ‘moderate’

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 126 at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI was 121 on Friday (“moderate”) and 215 on Thursday (“poor”).

Forecasts from the Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, predict that air quality will remain in the moderate category for the next few days. The EWS bulletin on Saturday evening stated, “The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category from Sunday to Tuesday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the moderate category.”