Rajasthan man kills 4 of his family members, dies by suicide

A 38-year-old man in Lohawat area of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan allegedly murdered four family members and dumped their bodies in the water tank of the house before fleeing to a relative’s residence and dying by suicide in the water tank there, police said on Friday.

Lohawat police station SHO Badri Prasad said identified the man was a native of Peelwa Ki Bishnoi hamlet in Lohawat area and he allegedly murdered his own father, mother and both sons.

SHO Prasad added that the man was an alcoholic and an opium addict. The cause of the alleged murder-suicide is under investigation, he added.

“On Thursday evening, he (the 38-year-old man) first killed his father with an axe when he was sleeping in a farm 100 metres away from the house. Thereafter, he reached his home where everyone was sleeping. He killed his mother and his elder son, who were sleeping outside the house and dumped their bodies in the water tank,” said SHO Prasad.

“Then, he brought his younger son outside — he was sleeping with the mother inside the house — and killed him. He dumped his body also in the tank. He then fled to a relative’s house nearby where he jumped into the water tank and died by suicide,” Prasad added.

The man’s wife and his brother’s family were also in the house but he did not attack them, the SHO said.

Police were informed of the killings by some family members on Friday morning.

Prasad said a case was lodged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation has been launched. A forensic department team has been called to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, said the SHO.

