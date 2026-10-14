Rajasthan man runs over son, daughter-in-law with SUV for opposing his sarpanch poll bid: Cops

A 60-year-old man allegedly ran over his son and daughter-in-law with an SUV following a family dispute over his decision to contest the upcoming sarpanch election in Rajasthan’s Churu district, police said on Tuesday.

Ramchandra Jat, has been detained for questioning, police said (Representative Image/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victims, identified as Ravindra, 40, and his wife Mahindra, 35, died on the spot. The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Changoi village, news agency PTI reported.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The accused, Ramchandra Jat, has been detained for questioning, police said. The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized.

Also Read | Boy, 17, driving rental luxury car on birthday runs over man in Delhi, rams other vehicles

Family dispute over upcoming sarpanch election

Taranagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohit Sankhla said Ramchandra wanted to contest the upcoming sarpanch election, but his son and daughter-in-law opposed his decision, according to PTI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramchandra had reportedly been preparing to contest the polls despite objections from his family. The disagreement had led to repeated arguments at home over several days, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramchandra had reportedly been preparing to contest the polls despite objections from his family. The disagreement had led to repeated arguments at home over several days, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Pune woman booked for pouring adhesive into nine-month-old nephew's mouth over family dispute

On the night of the incident, Ramchandra and his son had an argument at home. Following the altercation, Ravindra and Mahindra went to their weighbridge.

Police said Ramchandra later reached the spot with his wife, Dharma Devi, where another argument broke out.

As Ravindra and Mahindra were returning home, Ramchandra allegedly drove his Mahindra Bolero into them from behind, PTI reported. The couple died at the scene, and police have detained the accused for questioning as part of the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Gurugram car runs over elderly couple sleeping on footpath, occupants flee after crash

Earlier this month, a woman in Meerut accused her husband of attempting to kill her by driving a car with her on its bonnet for around 100 metres after she spotted him travelling with another woman, HT reported. Bystanders intervened, following which police detained the husband and the woman accompanying him. A case was registered under BNS Sections 109(1) and 352, and the car was seized.

(with inputs from PTI)