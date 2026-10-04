Meerut: Man allegedly tries to run over wife with another woman in car; 2 detained

A marital dispute spilled onto a busy Meerut road late Saturday evening when a woman allegedly spotted her husband travelling in a car with another woman and climbed onto its bonnet to stop him. The man allegedly continued driving for around 100 metres with his wife on the bonnet before bystanders intervened, following which police detained the husband and the woman travelling with him, officials said on Sunday. For representation only (Sourced)

The incident took place near the L-Block police outpost on Hapur Road under Lohiyanagar police station. A video showing the woman lying on the bonnet and shouting for help later surfaced on social media.

According to police and the complaint, Mayank, a resident of Hasanpur Kala in Kithore, was travelling with the woman when his wife spotted them near the outpost. She allegedly ran towards the car, but Mayank drove away. The woman then climbed onto the bonnet, but he allegedly continued driving until passers-by raised an alarm and tried to stop the vehicle.

After the car stopped, the woman allegedly assaulted her husband and tore his clothes, while the other woman fled the spot. Police reached the scene and took the parties to the police station, where the wife lodged a complaint alleging that her husband had tried to kill her.

Deputy superintendent of police (SP) Sangram Singh said Mayank allegedly tried to run his wife over with the car. “A case has been registered after taking cognisance of the incident under BNS sections 109(1) and 352. The husband and his alleged girlfriend have been detained. The car used in the incident has also been seized. Further legal action is being taken,” he said.

Police said Mayank and his wife married in 2014 and have two sons. They had allegedly been living separately for around three years due to marital differences. Mayank used to run a shop in Central Market and reportedly became acquainted with the other woman while working there.

The woman works for an insurance company and had divorced her husband around six years ago, according to police. She also has a child.

Another video involving the couple has surfaced, allegedly showing Mayank at a petrol pump with the woman inside his car. As he drove away, his wife allegedly arrived on a scooter with another man, stopped the car and confronted both of them.