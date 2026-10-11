Gurugram car runs over elderly couple sleeping on footpath, occupants flee after crash

Two street dwellers were injured after a speeding car allegedly veered onto a footpath and ran over an elderly couple sleeping there near Aria Mall on Sohna Road in Gurugram early Sunday, before crashing into a parked crane, police said. Two street dwellers were injured after a car mounted a footpath on Gurugram’s Sohna Road. The car’s male and female occupants allegedly fled the spot.

The incident took place around 6am on Sunday when the car, allegedly being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner.

According to eyewitnesses, the car ran over the legs of the couple leaving then severely injured on Sunday. Soon after the car rammed into a crane parked ahead causing severe damage to the car.

Police said the front portion of the car was severely damaged and the airbags had opened inside the car. The eyewitnesses told police that a woman and a man were present in the car. According to eyewitnesses, the woman in the car also sustained minor injuries before the duo fled the spot, leaving the car behind.

Police suspect that the duo in the car might have been under the influence of alcohol. Officer said that the driver has been identified and will be questioned soon.

The elderly couple sleeping on the footpath were taken to a nearby hospital, and hospital authorities informed the police. No complaint has been registered so far in the case.