Gurugram car runs over elderly couple sleeping on footpath, occupants flee after crash
A speeding car ran over an elderly couple sleeping on a footpath near Aria Mall on Gurugram’s Sohna Road before crashing into a parked crane, police said.
Two street dwellers were injured after a speeding car allegedly veered onto a footpath and ran over an elderly couple sleeping there near Aria Mall on Sohna Road in Gurugram early Sunday, before crashing into a parked crane, police said.
The incident took place around 6am on Sunday when the car, allegedly being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner.
According to eyewitnesses, the car ran over the legs of the couple leaving then severely injured on Sunday. Soon after the car rammed into a crane parked ahead causing severe damage to the car.
Police said the front portion of the car was severely damaged and the airbags had opened inside the car. The eyewitnesses told police that a woman and a man were present in the car. According to eyewitnesses, the woman in the car also sustained minor injuries before the duo fled the spot, leaving the car behind.
Police suspect that the duo in the car might have been under the influence of alcohol. Officer said that the driver has been identified and will be questioned soon.
The elderly couple sleeping on the footpath were taken to a nearby hospital, and hospital authorities informed the police. No complaint has been registered so far in the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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