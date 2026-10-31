Prayagraj-Vns MEMU service launched, sleeper Vande Bharat welcomed

Rail connectivity between Prayagraj, Varanasi and New Delhi received a boost on Saturday with the launch of a new MEMU train service between Prayagraj Rambagh and Varanasi and the arrival of the sleeper Vande Bharat Express at Prayagraj Junction. Prayagraj-Varanasi MEMU service being launched and sleeper Vande Bharat being welcomed in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT PHoto)

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi flagged off the new MEMU service from Rambagh railway station. At Prayagraj Junction, the two ministers also welcomed the sleeper Vande Bharat arriving from Varanasi amid traditional drum beats and celebrations.

Maurya seeks daily Duronto service to Mumbai

Addressing a programme at Rambagh railway station, Maurya urged the railway minister to run the Duronto Express between Prayagraj and Mumbai daily instead of its existing twice-a-week schedule. He also sought an increase in the frequency of the Prayagraj-Ahmedabad Superfast Express from once to three times a week.

Maurya said the growing passenger demand warranted an increase in the frequency of both trains. He added that he would personally meet the railway minister and submit a memorandum in this regard.

Nandi said a large number of devotees, students, traders and daily commuters travel between Prayagraj and Varanasi. The monthly season ticket (MST), priced at just ₹220, would particularly benefit regular commuters, he added.

MLA Harshvardhan Vajpayee, district panchayat chairperson Dr VK Singh and DRM Ajay Singh were among those present at the Rambagh programme.

At Prayagraj Junction, mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, MLAs Deepak Patel and Surendra Chaudhary, DRM Rajneesh Agrawal, senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan and chief public relations officer Dr Shivam Sharma attended the programme.

Cultural performances featuring music and songs were organised at the junction to welcome the sleeper Vande Bharat. Nandi also felicitated students who won various competitions.

Prayagraj loco pilot operates first sleeper Vande Bharat

Two railway employees from Prayagraj operated the first sleeper Vande Bharat service from Varanasi to Kanpur via Prayagraj. Loco pilot Arshad Khan and assistant loco pilot Deepak Mishra, both residents of Prayagraj and posted here, operated the train on the route.

The duo have been operating Vande Bharat trains for around two-and-a-half years, but this was their first experience of operating the sleeper version. The train maintained a speed of 130 kmph on the Prayagraj-Kanpur stretch.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced MEMU service between Rambagh and Varanasi was operated by loco pilot Manoj Srivastava, a resident of Ballia, and assistant loco pilot Anamika Srivastava, who belongs to Prayagraj.

Both have several years of experience in operating MEMU trains. Manoj Srivastava said he had already been operating the existing MEMU service between Prayagraj and Varanasi. The introduction of the new service would provide additional convenience to passengers travelling on the route, he added.