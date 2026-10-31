Yogi to open Gkp’s 15th bridge in 7 yrs boosting connectivity

Gorakhpur is set to get its 15th railway overbridge and flyover in seven years, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Bhopa Bazar railway overbridge on Sunday. The bridge has been built at a cost of ₹59.44 crore. Bhopa Bazar overbridge set to be Inaugurated by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (HT Photo)

According to district officials, 14 bridges and flyovers have already been constructed and opened to the public across Gorakhpur over the past seven years at a combined cost of ₹1,215.39 crore. With the inauguration of the Bhopa Bazar overbridge, the number of such structures will rise to 15.

The new overbridge has been constructed to address long-standing traffic congestion at the Bhopa Bazar railway crossing. Frequent closure of the railway gate had been causing a traffic jam, leading to delays for commuters and locals.

The state government has focused on strengthening road infrastructure and constructing railway overbridges to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in Gorakhpur city and its adjoining rural areas.

Among the major projects completed during this period, a bridge over the Badaya Thathar Ghat on the Pipiganj-Mehdawal road, built at a cost of ₹49.85 crore, was inaugurated on December 3, 2019.

On June 30, 2020, a bridge connecting Dhadkan and Baharwali villages in the Sahjanwa area was inaugurated at a cost of ₹12.32 crore. A bridge connecting Gadar and Sahibabad villages, constructed at a cost of ₹15.93 crore, was also dedicated to the public. On the same day, a bridge at Kolhu Ghat in the Chiluwatal area, built at a cost of ₹21.20 crore, was inaugurated.

On July 5, 2021, a railway overbridge at level crossing No. 149A between Chauri Chaura and Sardarnagar was opened to the public at a cost of ₹21.27 crore.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a bridge over the Rapti river at Chanda Ghat, constructed at a cost of ₹35.26 crore, on January 7, 2022. Another major project, a bridge over the Ghaghra river at Kamariya Ghat, built at a cost of ₹117.84 crore, was inaugurated on August 18, 2022.

Abdur Rahman