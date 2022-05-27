Rajasthan minister asks CM Gehlot to relieve him from ‘dishonourable’ post. Here's why

Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna on Thursday expressed anguish over alleged interference in his departments by chief minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary Kuldeep Ranka. Chandna urged Gehlot to remove him from the “dishonourable” ministerial post and hand over the charge of all his departments to Kuldeep Ranka, whom he called “minister of all the departments”.

"I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji. He is anyway the minister of all the departments," Chandna tweeted in Hindi, without giving details of the friction point between the two.

BJP leaders immediately latched onto Chandna's tweet to target the Gehlot government.

"The ship is sinking…The trends for 2023 begin to arrive," BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted.

"This is an example of the 'governance' of the Ashok Gehlot government. It shows the weakness of the party high command. It also shows the influence of bureaucracy on the government," PTI quoted Poonia as saying.

"This has a pattern. Earlier, Ganesh Ghoghra sent resignation and now Chandna has offered the resignation. This impacts governance," he added.

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said the ministers and MLAs do not have confidence in the current government.

"The minister is demanding freedom from this corrupt government. If this is the condition of the ministers in the government, then what would be the condition of the public," he said.

The development indicating resentment within the party comes just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state. Last week, Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra resigned as an MLA from Dungarpur after a case was registered against him for creating a ruckus.

In his resignation letter, Ghogra alleged that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state unit chief, his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

