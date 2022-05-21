Home / Cities / Jaipur News / On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders
jaipur news

On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders

The Delhi Police have filed a rape case against Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Mahesh Joshi.
Rajasthan cabinet minister Dr Mahesh Joshi (in photo) has come under fire after his son Rohit Joshi has been named in a complaint of rape.&nbsp;
Rajasthan cabinet minister Dr Mahesh Joshi (in photo) has come under fire after his son Rohit Joshi has been named in a complaint of rape. 
Published on May 21, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, whose son has been accused of rape by a 23-year-old woman, on Saturday said the case is sub judice and, therefore, court’s orders would be followed. “Police are doing their job and so is the law. Law is the same for everyone. The matter is in court. Whatever the court orders, we will follow,” Joshi said, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case

The Congress leader’s remarks came days after the Delhi Police, on May 8, filed a rape case against his son, Rohit, on the woman’s complaint. On May 15, a Delhi Police team arrived in Jaipur to arrest Rohit Joshi who, however, was found to be absconding.

Also Read | Delhi Police summon Rajasthan minister's absconding son in alleged rape case

In her complaint, the woman has alleged she was raped multiple times by Rohit Joshi at several places, including Delhi, between January 8, 2021 and April 17 this year, adding that the minister’s son also promised to marry her. The complainant also claimed that on August 11 last year, she discovered she was pregnant with her alleged rapist’s baby. Rohit, she stated, tried to make her consume a pill but was unable to after she resisted.

After the allgeations surfaced, Mahesh Joshi, who holds the public health engineering department in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet, said ‘law will take its own course.’

Though the opposition BJP has been pressurising Gehlot to sack the Hawa Mahal MLA from his government, the chief minister, earlier this week, defended the 67-year-old leader, saying if there are allegations against someone’s son or brother, and if the said person is a minister, MLA or MP, he cannot be held guilty automatically only because he holds an influential post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ashok gehlot rajasthan
ashok gehlot rajasthan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • 60year-old Bhanwarlal Jain was found dead in Manasa on Friday. (Video grab)

    Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed for not showing Aadhar card, found dead

    A man was found dead after The deceased Bhanwarlal Jain, 60, a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam was beaten up brutally for not showing his Aadhar Card Madhya Pradesh's in Neemuch district, police said on Saturday. The deceased a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam, 60, Bhanwarlal Jain, was found dead in Manasa on Friday.

  • Students are back in examination halls as Delhi University resumes offline exams. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

    Which exam slayer are you?

    It's exam time in Delhi University. And almost every college student has a way of preparing for tests. Some start on the first day itself when classes for the new batch begin, whereas others tend to procrastinate and wait till the day before the paper. One doesn't have to be a frontbencher, but any disturbance in the class does get on your nerves. On exam day, they are the ones who have the cool hat on!

  • Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made an unscheduled trip to Delhi, but said he could not meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.&nbsp;

    Karnataka CM, in Delhi, dials up Amit Shah to discuss Rajya Sabha candidate list

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached Delhi on Friday for his second visit in about 10 days, triggering speculation about a rejig in the state cabinet ahead of the elections due next year. However, he told reporters on Saturday morning that he did not meet Amit Shah and rather dialled him up. Bommai's visit to the national capital had set off talks of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffling or expansion.

  • DU students are elated to get back to participating in open mic events being organised at their colleges.

    DU students hail return of open mic events: Safe spaces to exhibit talent

    Calling all singers, rappers, beatboxers, poets, instrumentalists, mimics and comedians to come and take to the stage — Delhi University's young performers couldn't wait to hear announcements like these, after two long years of being in the virtual space due to the pandemic. A third-year student of Business Economics at Shivaji College, Aayush Goel, recently gave voice to his poems at an open mic organised by the college's Enactus team.

  • The driver, an assistant director in Sandalwood, allegedly dozed off at the wheel after two days continous shoots.

    Bengaluru: speeding car knocks 1 dead, injures 3 others

    In a tragic incident, a car rammed into four pedestrians on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road near Kattariguppe junction in Banashankari, killing one and seriously injuring the other three. The driver, identified as Mukesh, is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, police told mediapersons. Mukesh has been arrested and taken into custody, reports said. The man who died is seen thrown into two motorcycles, one of which fell on top of him.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out