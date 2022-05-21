On rape case against son, Rajasthan minister says will follow court orders
Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, whose son has been accused of rape by a 23-year-old woman, on Saturday said the case is sub judice and, therefore, court’s orders would be followed. “Police are doing their job and so is the law. Law is the same for everyone. The matter is in court. Whatever the court orders, we will follow,” Joshi said, according to news agency ANI.
The Congress leader’s remarks came days after the Delhi Police, on May 8, filed a rape case against his son, Rohit, on the woman’s complaint. On May 15, a Delhi Police team arrived in Jaipur to arrest Rohit Joshi who, however, was found to be absconding.
In her complaint, the woman has alleged she was raped multiple times by Rohit Joshi at several places, including Delhi, between January 8, 2021 and April 17 this year, adding that the minister’s son also promised to marry her. The complainant also claimed that on August 11 last year, she discovered she was pregnant with her alleged rapist’s baby. Rohit, she stated, tried to make her consume a pill but was unable to after she resisted.
After the allgeations surfaced, Mahesh Joshi, who holds the public health engineering department in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet, said ‘law will take its own course.’
Though the opposition BJP has been pressurising Gehlot to sack the Hawa Mahal MLA from his government, the chief minister, earlier this week, defended the 67-year-old leader, saying if there are allegations against someone’s son or brother, and if the said person is a minister, MLA or MP, he cannot be held guilty automatically only because he holds an influential post.
Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed for not showing Aadhar card, found dead
A man was found dead after The deceased Bhanwarlal Jain, 60, a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam was beaten up brutally for not showing his Aadhar Card Madhya Pradesh's in Neemuch district, police said on Saturday. The deceased a resident of Sarsi village of Ratlam, 60, Bhanwarlal Jain, was found dead in Manasa on Friday.
It's exam time in Delhi University. And almost every college student has a way of preparing for tests. Some start on the first day itself when classes for the new batch begin, whereas others tend to procrastinate and wait till the day before the paper. One doesn't have to be a frontbencher, but any disturbance in the class does get on your nerves. On exam day, they are the ones who have the cool hat on!
Karnataka CM, in Delhi, dials up Amit Shah to discuss Rajya Sabha candidate list
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached Delhi on Friday for his second visit in about 10 days, triggering speculation about a rejig in the state cabinet ahead of the elections due next year. However, he told reporters on Saturday morning that he did not meet Amit Shah and rather dialled him up. Bommai's visit to the national capital had set off talks of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffling or expansion.
DU students hail return of open mic events: Safe spaces to exhibit talent
Calling all singers, rappers, beatboxers, poets, instrumentalists, mimics and comedians to come and take to the stage — Delhi University's young performers couldn't wait to hear announcements like these, after two long years of being in the virtual space due to the pandemic. A third-year student of Business Economics at Shivaji College, Aayush Goel, recently gave voice to his poems at an open mic organised by the college's Enactus team.
Bengaluru: speeding car knocks 1 dead, injures 3 others
In a tragic incident, a car rammed into four pedestrians on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road near Kattariguppe junction in Banashankari, killing one and seriously injuring the other three. The driver, identified as Mukesh, is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, police told mediapersons. Mukesh has been arrested and taken into custody, reports said. The man who died is seen thrown into two motorcycles, one of which fell on top of him.
