Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena tests positive for swine flu

Rajasthan agriculture minister Kirori Lal Meena has tested positive for swine flu and was admitted to the medical intensive care unit of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur late on Tuesday night, officials said.

The hospital placed Meena under isolation and implemented infection-control measures around his bed. (Representative file photo)

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The hospital placed Meena under isolation and implemented infection-control measures around his bed. A special medical team was constituted to monitor his condition and provide treatment.

SMS Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said Meena had been admitted in the medical ICU.

Deep Dive What measures are being taken to control swine flu in Rajasthan? Health authorities in Rajasthan have intensified surveillance, prepared isolation beds in hospitals, deployed teams in high-risk areas, and directed preventive measures to control swine flu spread. Why is H1N1 the predominant flu strain currently in India? H1N1 accounts for 98% of influenza cases tested across India this season, as confirmed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), indicating it is part of the usual seasonal pattern. How can individuals protect themselves from swine flu? Individuals can protect themselves by following respiratory hygiene practices, seeking timely medical advice if symptoms persist, and getting vaccinated against the flu, especially those with underlying health conditions.

“A team of doctors is continuously monitoring his health,” Maheshwari said.

Also Read:Five swine flu cases detected in Yamunanagar, Ambala

Meena’s diagnosis came hours after medical and health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar reviewed the state’s preparedness to deal with monsoon-related diseases, including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, scrub typhus, and swine flu.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Khinvsar directed officials to prepare an action plan for the prevention and control of swine flu. He also instructed the health department to deploy teams in high-risk areas, conduct regular surveillance, and adopt a proactive approach.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajasthan has intensified surveillance following a rise in flu cases in neighbouring states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Hospitals across the state were directed to prepare isolation beds and make other necessary arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajasthan has intensified surveillance following a rise in flu cases in neighbouring states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Hospitals across the state were directed to prepare isolation beds and make other necessary arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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Health experts said the current infections were part of the seasonal pattern of the H1N1 virus and were not linked to a new virus or strain. However, they stressed the need for vigilance due to the rise in cases.

Rajasthan reported 129 swine flu cases during the first fortnight of August 2026, compared with 16 during the corresponding period last year. No swine flu-related deaths have been reported in the state so far.