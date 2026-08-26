Gautam Budh Nagar admin steps up vigil as H1N1 surges

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has ramped up monitoring efforts and awareness campaign amid a surge in rising H1N1 (swine flu) cases in the National Capital Region. NAccording to the health department, three to four of those who tested positive are from outside GB Nagar. (HT Archive)

According to data from the GB Nagar health department, at least 15 people have tested positive for H1N1 influenza so far this year. Officials, however, maintained that there was no cause for alarm, as none of the patients has shown severe symptoms.

According to the health department, three to four of those who tested positive are from outside GB Nagar. Teams have already contacted the patients and are monitoring their health status, officials said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi said the department was in regular touch with private hospitals to keep a close watch on the evolving situation. “Regular feedback is being taken from private hospitals and, so far, no serious case has been reported. There is no need to panic. The symptoms are mild. This is a seasonal occurrence and will be over.”

On Monday, the CMO issued an advisory to government hospitals, medical officers and urban health centres, directing them to intensify awareness about swine flu and display informational material at outpatient departments, waiting areas and other prominent locations.

The advisory, seen by HT, lists key symptoms — fever, cough, cold, sneezing, sore throat, runny nose, breathing difficulty, vomiting, diarrhoea and severe headache — and urges people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water, and maintain at least one metre distance from individuals showing respiratory symptoms.

Residents have also been advised to avoid crowded places, particularly when unwell, and refrain from shaking hands. Frequently touched surfaces, including door handles, keyboards and tables, should be cleaned regularly, while used tissues must be disposed of properly and not left in the open.

The advisory also recommends adequate rest, increased fluid intake and a nutritious diet for those developing symptoms.

“People should follow the prescribed preventive measures, particularly respiratory hygiene and avoiding close contact with those showing symptoms. The health department is closely monitoring the patients and the situation,” the CMO added.

The health department has further advised against self-medication and recommended wearing a mask when in proximity to a person affected by swine flu.

“Most people recover without complications, but young children, elderly individuals, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses may be at higher risk of severe infection. They should be particularly vigilant for any worsening of symptoms and seek medical advice early,” said Dr Shrey Srivastava, senior consultant, internal medicine, Sharda Hospital.