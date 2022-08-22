Rajasthan minister's karwa chauth comment triggers row, BJP says, 'Heard of Kalpana Chawla?'

Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal's comment on Indian women and the custom of karwa chauth has triggered a row as the minister is drawing flak for his comment that Indian women still see the moon through a sieve while those in developed countries live in the world of science. The minister referred to karwa chauth as he mentioned moon and sieve but later clarified that he was only promoting scientific temper and education. "I am not against karwa chauth. Whoever wants to follow it may do so. I was talking about the importance of scientific temperament," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Women in China and the US are living in the world of science, but it is unfortunate that even today, women here on Karwa Chauth see through a sieve, talk about the long life of their husbands. But a husband never sees a sieve for the long life of his wife," the minister said.

Rajasthan BJP spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said the minister must have heard of astronaut Kalpana Chawla. "He has insulted crores of women of the country. He should apologise and withdraw the statement. The chief minister should take action against him," Sharma said. The BJP leader said Indian women are known for following traditions and they know to strike a balance between their personal life and profession.

