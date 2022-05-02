Raj's ‘Miyan Ka Bada’, 5 other railway stations renamed recently. Details here

The ‘Miyan Ka Bada’ railway station in Balotra area of Rajasthan's Barmer district has now been officially renamed as ‘Mahesh Nagar Halt', news agency ANI reported. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary, among others, attended the event where the station was renamed. Earlier in 2018, the name of the village was changed from ‘Miyan ka Bada’ to Mahesh Nagar but the name of the railway station was not changed.

"It is a long process. Both Central government and state government gives their nod and then the name of the railway station changes," said Union Minister Shekhawat.

But ‘Miyan Ka Bada’ station is not the only one which has been renamed in recent times. Prominent stations have got their names changed, like Ayodhya, Bhopal etc.Bhopal: The Habibganj railway station in Bhopal was renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the revamped railway station with world-class amenities. Watch video for more

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 21 last year announced the renaming of Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt, this three years after the Faizabad district was renamed as Ayodhya. “UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office tweeted. Allahabad to Prayagraj: In October 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government approved the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj amid protests by the opposition parties.

Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyay station: On June 5, 2018, the century old Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the Jan Sangh co-founder. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced the move in 2017 to rename the station, where Upadhyay was found dead in 1968. Jhansi: Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had renamed the railway station in Jhansi after Rani Lakshmibai, the queen of the erstwhile kingdom who fought the British East India Company during the First War of Independence in 1857. The government decision to drop Jhansi from the name had stirred protests. Earlier this year, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the name Jhansi had been added to the Virangana Lakshmibai railway station.

