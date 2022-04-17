Railway minister puts ‘Jhansi’ back in station name
Railway minister Ashvini Vaishnav has said the word Jhansi would be added to the Veerangana Laxmi Bai railway station which, before the name change, was known as Jhansi railway station.
The station would, henceforth, be known as Veerangana Laxmi Bai Jhansi railway station.
The dropping of the word Jhansi in December 2021 had stirred protests and BJP MP Anurag Sharma had written to the railway minister for reinstatement of the word.
The railway minister, who spent two days in Kahjuraho, came to Jhansi on Saturday night and said officials had been instructed to add the word Jhansi to the station name. Chief spokesman of North Central Railways confirmed the development.
The BJP MP, in a statement, said he had met the minister and he confirmed that the process to reinstate the name was on.
The name was changed after an announcement by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The station became Veerangana Laxmi Bai railway station and the station code was changed to VGLB.
But the decision did not go down well with social activists and organizations that held protests against the move.
Former Congress MP Pradeep Jain Aditya said dropping of word Jhansi was deliberate and aimed at distracting the people from burning issues.
-
PMPML to organise ‘Bus Day’ on April 18 as part of 15th anniversary celebrations
PUNE To commemorate the occasion of its 15th anniversary on April 19, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will organise 'Bus Day' on Monday, April 18. As part of the 'Bus Day' event, the organisation will run 1,800 buses on roads in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, PMPML workers' unions will work on Monday wearing black bands on their shoulders to protest for their demand of salary revision according to the seventh pay commission.
-
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Maha on alert mode
PUNE An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We are monitoring the situation, but currently the number is not showing an increasing trend like Delhi. Right now, we will wait and watch the situation.” On Sunday, Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. Delhi recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive.
-
Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist
In a major boost for conservation and tourism, two sites from Maharashtra have made it to the tentative list for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's prestigious world heritage site tag. The state is also working on a third nomination, officials said. These sites are located at Jambhrun, Ukshi, Kasheli, Rundhetali, Devi Hasol, Devache Gothane, Kudopi in Maharashtra and Phansaymal in Goa.
-
Raj Thackeray intensifies Hindutva pitch, Sena calls him ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’
Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray kick-started his party's formal shift towards Hindutva and cleared the decks for a possible truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief was defiant on his demand that loudspeakers be pulled down from mosques. The MNS chief also announced a rally at Aurangabad and a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Shiv Sena derided Raj as a “neo-Hindu Owaisi” who was working on BJP's agenda.
-
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani found dead in Mumbai: Reports
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was reportedly found dead in Rajani Kudalkar's Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police are suspecting suicide and sent the body for postmortem, according to news agency ANI. The body of Rajani Kudalkar was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. Mangesh Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics