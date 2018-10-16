Allahabad to be Prayagraj, UP cabinet okays proposal renaming the city

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to rename Allahabad as ‘Prayagraj’ amid protests by the opposition parties, which called the move a poll gimmick.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement of changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj has drawn protests from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party while receiving mixed reaction from intellectuals, teachers, literary persons, lawyers and politicians in the Sangam city.

While the Congress has said that the change would diminish the importance that Allahabad had in the country’s freedom movement and does not make sense, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Monday alleged that Adityanath government’s proposed move was another example of its trait for “renaming”.

