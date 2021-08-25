Rajasthan official suspended for asking women to give up property rights

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended a revenue department official days after he issued a press release on August 21 appealing public to get women to voluntarily relinquish their share in the property of their parents. Dilip Singh Prajapati, who was posted as the tehsildar of Digod in Kota district, issued the appeal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Officials said the appeal violated rules and amounted to indiscipline. They said during the suspension period, the official will get only half of his salary.

Prajapati cited religious and family traditions and said for generations women did not claim their share in immovable assets of their parents and would instead get it from that of their in-laws.

Women’s rights group slammed Prajapati and demanded action against him.

“We welcome the government’s decision of suspension, but the collector should also apologise because the act of the tehsildar was contrary to the constitutional morality of a government employee, which he takes an oath to uphold,” said activist Kavita Srivastav. She said special training about women’s rights and empowerment should be imparted to government officials.

Prajapati said his only intention was to lessen family disputes and strengthen bonds. “The appeal was only for those who willingly want to relinquish their property rights.” He added the government plans to start a campaign from October 2 to address issues of farmers. “In view of this campaign, I issued many appeals and releases to create awareness among the public related to law and process.”