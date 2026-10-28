Polling underway for phase 2 of Rajasthan panchayat polls, faulty EVMs delay start at few booths

Voting was underway in 22 districts of Rajasthan for the second phase of the panchayati raj elections on Wednesday morning. The elections are being held in four phases under a revised schedule. (ANI)

The polling began at 7 am for 352 wards of 22 zila parishads and 2,197 wards of 124 panchayat samitis. In some places, however, it was delayed as electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioned, according to officials.

Voting will continue till 6 pm and those reaching polling stations before the deadline will be allowed to cast their votes.

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Each voter will cast two votes, one for a zila parishad member and another for a panchayat samiti member.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra was among the early voters and was seen standing in queue at booth number 54 in Bharni village of Sikar district.

In Ganeshwar village of Neem Ka Thana panchayat samiti in Sikar, 95-year-old Mali Devi came with her family to cast her vote.

In Jodhpur's Tiwari panchayat samiti, EVM problems affected voting at two booths. Voting began 30 minutes late at two booths in Ajmer for the same reason, the officials said.

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An EVM developed a fault after the first vote was cast at booth number 71 in Muradpur village under Singhana panchayat samiti in Jhunjhunu. Voting resumed after the machine was replaced, they said.

The elections are being held in four phases under a revised schedule. The first phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections was held on October 22 and voting for panch and sarpanch posts was held on October 24.

The remaining two phases of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections are scheduled for November 3 and 14.