...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rajasthan police rescue 15 girls, arrest 11 after busting child trafficking gang

Police said the gang targeted poor, indebted families, primarily from the Kanjar community, and purchased girls by promising jobs

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 03:16 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Police in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar have rescued 15 girls and arrested 11 people, including three brokers from Mumbai, days after busting a child trafficking gang.

Police said brokers pocketed most of the money earned from trafficking. (X)

Jhalawar police superintendent Amit Kumar said that 10 girls were rescued last Friday, and that they found bank transactions among the brokers related to the trafficking. “Their properties and bank details are being checked,” Kumar said.

Kumar said police raids forced the traffickers to hand over some of the girls to their families. He added that the accused have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Kumar said the gang targeted poor, indebted families, primarily from the Kanjar community, and purchased girls by promising jobs and financial assistance for their daughters. “The children were to be kept under the gang’s control until they turned 11, after which they were to be sold for prostitution in cities such as Mumbai,” he said. “Most of the rescued girls are aged between four and five.”

 
child trafficking
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Rajasthan police rescue 15 girls, arrest 11 after busting child trafficking gang
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.