Police in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar have rescued 15 girls and arrested 11 people, including three brokers from Mumbai, days after busting a child trafficking gang.

Police said brokers pocketed most of the money earned from trafficking. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jhalawar police superintendent Amit Kumar said that 10 girls were rescued last Friday, and that they found bank transactions among the brokers related to the trafficking. “Their properties and bank details are being checked,” Kumar said.

Kumar said police raids forced the traffickers to hand over some of the girls to their families. He added that the accused have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Kumar said the gang targeted poor, indebted families, primarily from the Kanjar community, and purchased girls by promising jobs and financial assistance for their daughters. “The children were to be kept under the gang’s control until they turned 11, after which they were to be sold for prostitution in cities such as Mumbai,” he said. “Most of the rescued girls are aged between four and five.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said brokers pocketed most of the money earned from trafficking, and only a small portion was given to their families. The gang allegedly forged Aadhaar cards for the minor girls, showing them as adults. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said brokers pocketed most of the money earned from trafficking, and only a small portion was given to their families. The gang allegedly forged Aadhaar cards for the minor girls, showing them as adults. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police formed a Special Investigation Team to crackdown on the racket and rescue the victims. Ramkanya Bai, a resident of Bundi, has been identified as the alleged kingpin of the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police formed a Special Investigation Team to crackdown on the racket and rescue the victims. Ramkanya Bai, a resident of Bundi, has been identified as the alleged kingpin of the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON