Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Gehlot loyalists resign amid tussle on CM post

Rajasthan political crisis: Amid the buzz over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who is set to contest the Congress presidential polls next month, a massive political crisis has hit the state. In a late-night development amid the escalating political drama, a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to CM Gehlot, submitted their resignation to assembly speaker CP Joshi. The crisis unfolded on Sunday ahead of a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting which was likely to pick his successor.

Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race of presidential polls for the party. If elected, Gehlot would have to leave the CM chair under 'one man, one post' rule of the party.